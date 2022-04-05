NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.85 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.