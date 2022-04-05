NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 250,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,804. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.