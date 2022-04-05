NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 9,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,906. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

