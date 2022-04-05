NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 34,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,303. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

