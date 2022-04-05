NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,635. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

