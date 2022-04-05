NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,016. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,845,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,259. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

