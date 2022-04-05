NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. 11,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

