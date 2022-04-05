NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.98. 378,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,537. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

