NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $346,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,337. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

