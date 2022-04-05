NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,164. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

