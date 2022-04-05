NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. 69,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

