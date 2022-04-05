NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.89 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

