NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

CEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 6,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,550. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

