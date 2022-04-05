NexImmune’s (NEXI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NEXI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
