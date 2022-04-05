NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,130,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 78,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

