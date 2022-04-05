Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXHSF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

