NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NEXT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.39.
NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
