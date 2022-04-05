NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NEXT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in NextDecade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.