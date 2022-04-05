Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE KIND opened at 6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.97. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 4.86 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,780,000.

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

