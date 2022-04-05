NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.