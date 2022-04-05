Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.95 Per Share

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NAVF opened at GBX 120.45 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.84. Nippon Active Value Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.90).

In other news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total value of £19,861.60 ($26,048.00).

