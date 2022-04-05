Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 on April 26th

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 120.45 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.84.

In other Nippon Active Value Fund news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £19,861.60 ($26,048.00).

