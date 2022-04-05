Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.