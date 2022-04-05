Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $281.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NDSN traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.04. 119,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,140. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.65.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

