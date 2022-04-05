Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

