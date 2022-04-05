NULS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $248.57 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $248.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

