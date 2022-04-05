Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NAN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

