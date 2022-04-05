Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Billion

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $209.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2,252.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

