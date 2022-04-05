Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

