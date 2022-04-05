Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OBCI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
