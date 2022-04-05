ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODP. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

ODP stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ODP by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ODP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ODP by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

