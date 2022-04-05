Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,960 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,504.92).

Shares of OIT traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.75 ($2.12). 64,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,816. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.50 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19.

