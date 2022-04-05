Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,294.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

