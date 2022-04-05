Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.15. Old Republic International shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 17,521 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

