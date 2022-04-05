Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.
OLLI stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
