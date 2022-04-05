Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.