Onooks (OOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $247,038.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Onooks has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $247,038.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.56 or 0.07487942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.14 or 1.00269928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.