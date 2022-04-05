onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of onsemi by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

