OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 213.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,792 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 50.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,212 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

