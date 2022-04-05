Oppenheimer Raises Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $10.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $8.69 on Friday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Equities research analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

