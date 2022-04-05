Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.