OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OrganiGram by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 267,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

