Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OGN opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.
OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
