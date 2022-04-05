Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.52.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
