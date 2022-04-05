Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

