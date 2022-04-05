Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $98.18 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $98.18 million and approximately $598,555.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 98,486,578 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

