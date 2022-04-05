Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) PT Lowered to 73.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from 76.00 to 73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ORKLY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

