Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) PT Lowered to 73.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from 76.00 to 73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ORKLY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

