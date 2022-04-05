Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OCDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

