OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 790 at Liberum Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.72) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

OSB stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

