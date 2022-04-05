Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $17,641,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

SBUX opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

