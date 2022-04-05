Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,265.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,082.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,279.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

