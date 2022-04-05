Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 439.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.40 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

