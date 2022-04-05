Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

