Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $418.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

